Over 186.7 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

Over 21,500 (21,580) precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Monday, taking the total number of such doses given in this age group to 1,84,314, according to the Union health ministry.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.7 crore, with more than 15 lakh doses administered till 7 pm on Monday, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

India began administering the precaution doses of the Covid vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10.

Those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the vaccines are eligible to receive the precaution dose.

More than 2.46 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group.

Over 2.55 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 and above. The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1 last year. The Centre then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to HCWs, FLWs and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 years from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible to receive the precaution dose.

