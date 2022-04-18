Left Menu

U.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:27 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations.

Last week, the CDC said it was revising its travel recommendations and said it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts." The countries and others regions dropped to "Level 3: High," which still discourages travel by unvaccinated Americans, include the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Russia.

