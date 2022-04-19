India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 186.72 crore

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 186.72 crore (1,86,72,15,865) informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. This has been achieved through 2,27,79,246 sessions according to the Ministry.

"COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.47 Crore (2,47,06,692) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April 2022 onwards. 1,85,860 precaution doses have been administered so far," said the ministry's official statement. The 1,86,72,15,865 administered vaccine doses include 2,55,57,576 precaution doses, of which 46,14,590 and 46,14,590 doses have been given to the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and (FLWs) respectively, while as many as 1,35,82,550 doses have been given to people over 60 years of age.

Besides, 1,04,04,423 (1st dose) and 1,00,09,004 (2nd dose) have been given to the HCWs while 18414423 (1st dose) and 1,75,27,063 (2nd dose) are administered to the FLWs. The children in the age group 12-14 years have received 24706692 1st doses whereas 5,79,28,041 (1st dose) and 4,06,00,205 (2nd dose) are taken by the teens in the age group 15-18 years.

People in the age group 18-44 years have received 55,53,04,803 (1st dose) and 47,32,77,032 (2nd dose). As many as 20,28,57,576 (1st dose) and 18,69,12,781 (2nd dose) have been administered to the age group 45-59 years and 12,68,18,941 (1st dose) while 11,64,27,786 (2nd dose) are being given to the people above 60 years of age. India recorded 1,247 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, registering a huge drop of nearly 43 per cent from yesterday.

Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. According to the ministry, 928 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,11,701 with which the country's Covid recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,01,909 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.25 Cr (83,25,06,755) cumulative tests. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.34% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.31 per cent," stated the press release. (ANI)

