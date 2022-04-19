Gujarat sees 12 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 91

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,182, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,942, an official said.

So far, 12,13,149 people have been discharged post recovery, including 22 during the day, leaving the state with 91 active cases, he added.

Ahmedabad led with 10 cases while Rajkot and Vadodara reported one each, he said.

A government release said 10.68 core vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 88,932 on Tuesday.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,182, new cases 12, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,13,149, active cases 91, people tested so far - figures not released.

