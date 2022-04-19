Left Menu

Gujarat sees 12 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 91

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:19 IST
Gujarat sees 12 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 91
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,182, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,942, an official said.

So far, 12,13,149 people have been discharged post recovery, including 22 during the day, leaving the state with 91 active cases, he added.

Ahmedabad led with 10 cases while Rajkot and Vadodara reported one each, he said.

A government release said 10.68 core vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 88,932 on Tuesday.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,182, new cases 12, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,13,149, active cases 91, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022