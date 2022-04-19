Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate drops to 4.42 pc

Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.

No death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus in this time period, it said.

The department said that 632 fresh Covid cases have been reported and the positivity rate is 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.

There are 9,735 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 80 (0.82 per cent) of them are occupied, the department said in bulletin.

It said that 99.18 per cent beds (9,657 beds) in city hospitals are vacant.

Officials said that the last time the number of cases was above 632 was in February 19 when the city had reported 635 cases. The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate with 517 cases.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 18,69,683 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported, the Tuesday bulletin said.

On Saturday, 461 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.

A total of 14,299 Covid tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Tuesday.

Though the positivity rate has gone down, the number of patients under home isolation have increased in the last few days. On Tuesday, a total of 1,274 COVID-19 patients were under home isolation while on Monday this number was 1,188. On Sunday as many as 964 patients were under home isolation.

The bulletin said that as on date there were 625 containment zones across the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)