Offline classes to continue in Delhi schools, new SOPs to be developed in consultation with experts

Schools in Delhi will continue in offline mode but they will have to ensure that Covid protocols are strictly followed failing which a penalty may be imposed for creating a deterrent effect, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Wednesday.

The DDMA also decided that a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be developed for schools in consultation with the experts.

Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. Experts have been warning against closure of schools yet again citing learning losses.

''It was emphasised that in consultation with experts, standard operating procedures for prevention and management of COVID-19 should be laid down for schools and their strict enforcement by school management should be ensured,'' Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who chaired the DDMA meeting said in a series of tweets.

''In the larger interest of students, in case of non-compliance or violation of SOPs, penalty as deemed appropriate should be imposed for creating a deterrent effect. Advised all the agencies to remain vigilant and work in coordination to tackle the situation as it emerges,'' he added.

The DDMA also decided to make wearing of masks mandatory in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

''Schools will not be closed and will continue with offline classes. Schools have been asked to report all cases to the education department and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is constantly monitoring the situation in schools,'' a senior official said. Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid shutdown of the campus.

The Haryana education department has directed schools in the state not to make it mandatory for students to attend physical classes at a time when scores of students and staff in institutes across NCR cities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Delhi government had last week issued guidelines for schools asking them to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected. Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.

No death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus in this time period, it said.

