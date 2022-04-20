Gurugram district continues to witness upswing in Covid cases

Haryana's Gurugram district continued to witness an upswing in Covid cases, with 225 of the 310 infections which the state reported on Wednesday coming from the NCR district.

The Haryana government had on Monday made the wearing of face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region including Gurugram.

The state Health Department's daily bulletin on Wednesday said while Gurugram reported 225 cases of the infection, 67 cases were reported from Faridabad, another NCR district.

Of the remaining 20 districts in the state, 18 cases were reported from eight districts while twelve districts reported zero cases.

As on Wednesday, of the 1,252 active cases in the state, 941 were from Gurugram while 249 were from Faridabad district.

Gurugram has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases for the past several days.

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had said on Monday that due to the rise in Covid cases over the past few days in Gurugram, the wearing of masks has been made compulsory there and in three other districts of Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Of 234 cases reported in Haryana on Monday, 198 had surfaced in Gurugram alone while 21 were from Faridabad.

Vij had said a team led by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora has been asked to study why cases are increasing in Gurugram. ''However, as a precautionary measure in districts which lie close to the national capital, we have made the wearing of face masks compulsory,'' he had said.

