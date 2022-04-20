Odisha asks districts to monitor COVID situation, remain prepared for exigency

With some states registering a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Wednesday asked all the district authorities and other stakeholders to maintain a close watch on the situation and keep a contingency plan ready to deal with any possible exigency.

Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra, however, asserted that the COVID situation in Odisha is very much under control and there is nothing to worry about.

Nevertheless, he said that the state needs to remain prepared because of the rapid-spreading nature of the coronavirus.

The Directorate of Public Health, in a letter to all the district collectors, chief medical officers, authorities of medical college and hospitals and municipal commissioners, asked them to maintain surveillance to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in any cluster.

''To prepare a strategy, we need to know if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in any cluster or pocket in the state. Further, we need to collect evidence-based data on the outbreak,'' Mishra said.

The collectors were asked to keep a close vigil on people coming from high-burden countries and states, Mishra said, calling for strengthening the system of testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and adherence to COVID norms.

The authorities concerned were also instructed to ensure that home isolation protocol is scrupulously followed and due treatment provision is in place. They were also asked to vaccinate all beneficiaries.

The letter said that SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) surveillance shall continue as before, and periodic check-up of vulnerable populations should be conducted.

Mishra urged people to continue wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and using sanitiser.

Odisha reported eight fresh infections on Wednesday. There are now 110 active cases in the state.

