COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization said, with infections last week having dropped 2.3% and deaths falling 15.2% from the prior week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Delhi authorities made the wearing of masks compulsory again after COVID-19 infections rose in the Indian capital in recent days. * Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, its health minister said.

* Shanghai reported no new cases of COVID-19 outside quarantined areas in two districts, raising hopes that the tide was turning in its battle against the outbreak, with some factories around the city making a gradual return to work. EUROPE

* Britain's opposition Labour Party published details of its attempt to instigate a parliamentary investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament in his initial response to reports of COVID breaches in his office. * Belgium's Queen Mathilde tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the Royal Palace said.

* Norway will offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to those aged 80 and over, the country's Institute of Public Health said. AMERICAS

* A planned funding overhaul aimed at strengthening the WHO has been partly watered down, according to an internal document seen by Reuters, after pressure from the United States and other donor countries. * U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Tuesday it would appeal a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation if public health officials deem it necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Hospitalisation rates for unvaccinated children aged 5 to 11 were twice as high as among those who were vaccinated during the record COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant, according to a U.S. study.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's efforts to help businesses reopen after a COVID-enforced lockdown in Shanghai are having only limited success, with EU firms battling ongoing logistics issues and a severe shortage of employees, the European Chamber of Commerce said.

* If lockdowns in China aimed at containing COVID-19 cause further disruptions to supply chains, the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to take more aggressive action to bring down "much too high" inflation, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said. * China kept its benchmark lending rates steady on Wednesday, with markets seeing the move as Beijing's cautious approach to rolling out more easing measures as the economy slows due to lockdowns.

* Indonesia recorded a 10.3 trillion rupiah ($717.87 million) budget surplus in the first quarter of 2022, equivalent to 0.06% of GDP, as high commodity prices and an improving domestic economy boost revenue, its finance minister said. * Outgoing trade in Japan was restrained by a decline in car exports and a slowdown in the growth of shipments to Japan's biggest trading partner China, data showed, indicating continuing risk from global supply constraints and the pandemic.

(Compiled by Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)