Five COVID-19 cases registered in Chhattisgarh, no deaths

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported five new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related death, a health department official said.

The state's caseload rose to 11,52,225 while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.12 per cent.

The recovery count rose to 11,38,180, after two people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 11 active cases.

Durg district recorded three cases. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 25 districts including Raipur. No active cases were reported in 20 districts.

With 4,104 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,01,535. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,225, New cases 5, Death toll 14,034, Total recovered 11,38,180, Active cases 11, New tests 4,104, Total tests 1,76,01,535.

