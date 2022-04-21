Left Menu

CDC wants Justice Department to appeal transportation mask ruling

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 03:36 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it had asked the Justice Department to proceed with an appeal of a ruling that declared a 14-month-old transportation mask mandate unlawful.

The CDC said it is "continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health. CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary."

