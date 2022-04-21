Shanghai reports 8 COVID deaths for Wednesday
Eight people infected with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on April 20, Chinese state television said on Thursday. That was up from seven deaths a day earlier. The Chinese financial hub reported 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 16,407 a day earlier. Symptomatic cases stood at 2,634, up from 2,494 a day earlier.
