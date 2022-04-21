Left Menu

Need to integrate Ayurveda, Yoga with modern medical practices: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:44 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Image Credit: ANI
Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday underlined the need to integrate indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga with modern medical practices to provide holistic healthcare solutions to the people.

Addressing the 62nd Foundation Day of the National Academy of Medical Sciences here, Mandaviya said both traditional and modern systems of medicine have their own benefits.

While Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine are effective in preventive healthcare, modern medicines have a major role in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, he said.

''The need of the hour is to integrate our own indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga with modern medical practices,'' he said.

Speaking on India's fight against the pandemic, the minister said the world is amazed at India's COVID-19 management and vaccination drive. On advancements in India's healthcare facilities witnessed during the pandemic, the minister said, ''We not only developed the Covid vaccine but also manufactured and exported them in a very short time. ''There were gloomy projections made on India's Covid management strategy but we were not only able to manage the pandemic well but also shared our best practices globally.'' ''This nation never had a shortage of manpower or brainpower. We only have to be self-confident,'' the minister said, adding that research and innovation lead to the growth of any country.

''You go to Dholavira in Gujarat, go to Lothal. Dholavira has 5,000 years old civilization. This shows how civilized we were, how developed our science was at that time,'' he said. Mandaviya encouraged the academy and researchers to collaborate with the private sector for research and innovation.

