Left Menu

Noida records 103 Covid cases in a day, accounts for over 50% of UP's active infections

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,360 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:36 IST
Noida records 103 Covid cases in a day, accounts for over 50% of UP's active infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19 as the district accounted for over 50 per cent of the active infections in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed. According to data issued by the state health department, the number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 467 while the total number of active infections in Uttar Pradesh was 856.

Meanwhile, 47 people recuperated from COVID-19 in the district on Thursday.

In the wake of a rise in the cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate Covid-related assistance. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,360 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022