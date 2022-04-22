Shanghai reports 11 new COVID deaths on April 21

Eleven people infected with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on April 21, the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission said on Friday.

That was up from eight deaths a day earlier.

The Chinese financial hub reported 15,698 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 15,861 a day earlier. New symptomatic cases stood at 1,931, down from 2,634 a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)