Shanghai reports 11 new COVID deaths on April 21

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-04-2022 05:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 05:38 IST
Eleven people infected with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on April 21, the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission said on Friday.

That was up from eight deaths a day earlier.

The Chinese financial hub reported 15,698 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 15,861 a day earlier. New symptomatic cases stood at 1,931, down from 2,634 a day earlier.

