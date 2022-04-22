Left Menu

Singapore to remove most COVID curbs next week

Singapore will remove most remaining COVID-19 restrictions from April 26 and ease its entry requirements for travellers, its health ministry said on Friday, in response to a decline in new daily infections. The measures include removing limits on group sizes and allowing the full return of employees to workplaces, while lowering the Southeast Asian financial hub's alert level for the first time since the pandemic started.

Singapore will remove most remaining COVID-19 restrictions from April 26 and ease its entry requirements for travellers, its health ministry said on Friday, in response to a decline in new daily infections.

The measures include removing limits on group sizes and allowing the full return of employees to workplaces, while lowering the Southeast Asian financial hub's alert level for the first time since the pandemic started. Authorities also announced the scrapping of a requirement for vaccinated travellers to take a COVID test before departing for Singapore.

"With these changes, we can now have a well deserved breather, after two very difficult years of fighting the virus," said Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-chair of the government's coronavirus taskforce. "But let's always remember, we are getting closer to the finish line, but the race is not over and the pandemic is certainly not over."

Some rules will remain, however, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor public settings and on public transport. Many of the restrictions will remain in place for non-vaccinated individuals, however.

Singapore has inoculated 93% of its 5.5 million population, one of the world's highest rates. It has also achieved one of the lowest COVID fatality rates.

