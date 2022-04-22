Left Menu

Gujarat registers 11 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally below 100

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:19 IST
Gujarat registers 11 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally below 100
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat added 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 12,24,216, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

A release by the health department said 11 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative count of recoveries to 12,13,184.

Gujarat now has 98 active cases, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,216; new cases 11, deaths 10,943, discharged 12,13,184; active cases 98; people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022