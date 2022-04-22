Gujarat registers 11 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally below 100

Gujarat added 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 12,24,216, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

A release by the health department said 11 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative count of recoveries to 12,13,184.

Gujarat now has 98 active cases, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,216; new cases 11, deaths 10,943, discharged 12,13,184; active cases 98; people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)