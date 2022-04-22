Left Menu

107 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, active infections cross 500-mark

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:49 IST
107 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, active infections cross 500-mark
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the number of active infections in the district crossing the 500-mark, officials said.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 569, the health department said in an update.

According to the official figures, there were 107 new cases reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar since Thursday while 75 patients also got cured during the period.

The district has so far recorded 99,475 positive cases while the number of cured patients stands at 98,416, it showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
3
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022