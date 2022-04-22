WHO chief meets PM Deuba, praises Nepal's fight against COVID-19

World Health Organisation Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Friday appreciated Nepal's national campaign against COVID-19, as he met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and discussed measures to further strengthen the cooperation between the country and the UN health agency.

Ghebreyesus, who arrived here on Thursday on a three-day official visit, praised Prime Minister Deuba for such effective work that most of the eligible people were vaccinated against the coronavirus with smooth management, according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office.

During the meeting, Ghebreyesus termed Nepal government's strategy for control and prevention of COVID-19 as effective, the prime minister's press coordinator Govinda Pariyar said.

In the meeting, Ghebreyesus also extended thanks to the Nepal government for launching the vaccination against typhoid among children - the first in South Asia.

''Another compliment he made was Nepal's progress on various health indicators, including child and maternal mortality over a short span of time,'' Pariyar said.

Deuba also informed the WHO Director General that his government had introduced various programmes to make health services more effective.

He also extended gratitude to the WHO for its assistance to Nepal to control the coronavirus pandemic and other health issues.

Deuba said that the Nepal government was ready for multilateral cooperation in the health sectors, including capacity building of health workers.

Later in evening, Ghebreyesus called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

President Bhandari commended the leadership of WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular towards ensuring vaccine equity through COVAX facility, according to a press release issued by foreign affairs ministry.

Bhandari also appreciated WHO's role in strengthening the health system in Nepal.

The WHO Director General on Thursday held a meeting with Nepal's Health and Population Minister Birodh Khatiwada and discussed measures to further strengthen the cooperation between the country and the UN health agency, including COVID-19 vaccines support.

