RSS chief bats for affordability, accessibility of health, education

Health was as important to man as food, clothing and shelter and there was need to ensure every section of society can afford it, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a hospital of the Maharashtra Arogya Mandal here.

''Health is an important need of a man like food, clothing and shelter and desire to have respectful life in the society. Education and health are two things which are needed to fulfil the basic needs of life. These should be accessible to and affordable for everyone,'' he said.

He praised Maharashtra Arogya Mandal for providing excellent holistic treatment in an affordable and accessible manner and said such work was highly needed in society at present.

