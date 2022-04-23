Left Menu

Mainland China reports 24,411 new COVID-19 cases vs 18,598 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 24,411 new COVID-19 cases on April 22, including 2,988 symptomatic and 21,423 asymptomatic infections, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The total number of cases was up from 18,598 a day earlier.

Mainland China reported 24,411 new COVID-19 cases on April 22, including 2,988 symptomatic and 21,423 asymptomatic infections, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The total number of cases was up from 18,598 a day earlier. Asymptomatic infections rose from 16,465 on April 21, while symptomatic cases were also up from 2,133.

There were 12 new deaths, all in Shanghai, bringing the total death toll to 4,686. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 199,074 by the end of April 21.

