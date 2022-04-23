Left Menu

Gujarat sees 8 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 103

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:18 IST
Gujarat sees 8 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 103
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Saturday reported eight COVID-19 cases, comprising seven in Ahmedabad city and one in Vadodara, increasing the state's tally to 12,24,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said.

So far, 12,13,187 persons have been discharged, including three during the day, leaving the active caseload at 103, up from 98 a day earlier, he said.

A government release said 80,835 people were vaccinated on Saturday, which took the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to 10.71 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,233, new cases 8, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,187, active cases 103, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022