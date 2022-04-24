Left Menu

OSCE says monitors detained in eastern Ukraine, trying to secure their release

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-04-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 00:44 IST
OSCE says monitors detained in eastern Ukraine, trying to secure their release
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Saturday it was working to secure the release of a number of Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) members who had been detained in eastern Ukraine.

"The OSCE is extremely concerned that a number of SMM national mission members have been deprived of their liberty in Donetsk and Luhansk. The OSCE is using all available channels to facilitate the release of its staff," it said in response to a query, adding it was unable to give more details at this stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

