Delhi adds 1,011 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 6.42 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:09 IST
Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department.

The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 15,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease.

The capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent and two deaths.

Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent and one death.

