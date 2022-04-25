Left Menu

COVID-19: No need for any concern in Kerala, says Health Minister Veena George

There is no need for concern in Kerala but we will continue to remain vigilant since other States are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:53 IST
Even though other States are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, there was no need for any concern in Kerala, said State Health Minister Veena George on Monday. During a high-level COVID-19 evaluation meeting, George said instructions have been given to the authorities to closely monitor the situation in the districts.

''There is no need for concern in Kerala but we will continue to remain vigilant since other States are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Instructions have been issued to closely monitor the situations in the districts. Only Kochi has witnessed a slight increase in cases,'' the Minister said in a release.

She said the district authorities have been instructed to inform the State-level authorities in case of formation of COVID clusters or an increase in the number of cases in a particular region.

George also gave directions to strengthen the vaccination process. The Minister said there is no need for concern in Kerala and there was no cluster in the State. ''Kerala reported 255 cases today while 325 recovered from the disease. Currently, there are 1,812 people under treatment,'' she said.

The Minister said awareness campaigns would be stepped up and wearing masks is a must.

