Shanghai reports 52 COVID deaths for April 25, up from 51 a day earlier

Chinese financial hub Shanghai reported 52 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 25, up from 51 the day before, the city government said on Tuesday.

The city also recorded 15,319 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 16,983 a day earlier. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 1,661, down from 2,472 the previous day.

Shanghai is battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.

