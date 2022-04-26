Left Menu

Beijing reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 32 symptomatic for April 25

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-04-2022 05:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 05:56 IST
Beijing reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 32 symptomatic for April 25
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases for April 25, the country's state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

Of the cases, 32 were symptomatic, and only one was asymptomatic. All 33 cases were locally transmitted and compared with 19 infections reported the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022