Beijing reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 32 symptomatic for April 25

China's capital Beijing recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases for April 25, the country's state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

Of the cases, 32 were symptomatic, and only one was asymptomatic. All 33 cases were locally transmitted and compared with 19 infections reported the day before.

