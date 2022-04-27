The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying the world was "blind" to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Three-quarters of Beijing's 22 million people lined up for COVID-19 tests as authorities in the Chinese capital raced to stamp out a nascent outbreak and avert the debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month. * Finance sector professionals in Shanghai are preparing to move back to Hong Kong and other offshore centres after spending only a few years in the Chinese city as a harsh COVID-19 lockdown has hurt their business prospects and upended daily lives.

EUROPE * President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to lift all measures against the coronavirus, adding that mask wearing will no longer be obligatory indoors.

AMERICAS * U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 but is not exhibiting symptoms, a spokesperson said, at a time when there has been an increase in cases among White House staffers.

* Following the record surge in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron-driven wave, some 58% of the U.S. population overall and more than 75% of younger children have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to a U.S. nationwide blood survey. * U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is aiming to expand access to COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments like Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid by doubling the number of locations at which they are available.

* Mexico will let all children aged over 12 be registered for COVID-19 vaccination from Thursday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said that they had submitted an application to the U.S. health regulator for the authorization of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* China stocks recovered from two-year lows, on hopes of more easing measures to reduce the economic impact from a COVID-19 outbreak in the country, with rising cases in Beijing dimming prospects for the world's second-largest economy. * China's central bank said it will step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy, especially to small firms hit by COVID-19, responding to a media question seeking comment on swings in the financial markets.

