Left Menu

India logs 2,927 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 0.58 pc

Witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, India reported 2,927 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:07 IST
India logs 2,927 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 0.58 pc
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, India reported 2,927 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases.

The active caseload has also increased from 15,636 to 16,279. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. A total of 2,252 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,25,563. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 32 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now at 5,23,654. The daily cases positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.55 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.58 per cent (on Wednesday). The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.59.

As many as 5,05,065 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.59 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far. As far as vaccination is concerned, 21,97,082 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,19,40,971. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022