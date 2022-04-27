India logs 2,927 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 0.58 pc

Witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, India reported 2,927 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases.

The active caseload has also increased from 15,636 to 16,279. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. A total of 2,252 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,25,563. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 32 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now at 5,23,654. The daily cases positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.55 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.58 per cent (on Wednesday). The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.59.

As many as 5,05,065 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.59 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far. As far as vaccination is concerned, 21,97,082 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,19,40,971. (ANI)

