Andhra Pradesh registers four new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh recorded four fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total caseload to 23,19,670.

Visakhapatnam and adjoining Anakapalli districts reported two fresh coronavirus cases each, a health bulletin said.

With no new deaths reported, the overall fatality toll remained at 14,730.

According to the latest bulletin, eight infected persons got cured in the state in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The total recoveries increased to 23,04,926 and the state now has 14 active coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)