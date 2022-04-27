Left Menu

Gujarat logs 15 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 12,24,291, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,943 with no fresh fatality reported in the state, the department said in a release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 12,24,291, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,943 with no fresh fatality reported in the state, the department said in a release. With nine persons being discharged in the last 24 hours after the COVID-19 treatment, the number of recoveries so far in Gujarat rose to 12,13,243, leaving the state with 105 active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,291, new cases 15, deaths 10,943, discharged 12,13,243, active cases 105 and people tested so far - figures not released.

