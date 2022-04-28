Millions of people in Beijing took their second COVID-19 tests of the week on Wednesday as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak numbering in the dozens from spiralling into a crisis like the one the locked-down city of Shanghai is enduring. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A leading lobby group for global financial services firms has urged Shanghai authorities to let hundreds of exhausted staff go home after a month-long strict COVID-19 lockdown that has kept them in office buildings. * Taiwan is taking a cautious approach but at the moment sees only a "relatively small" impact on its economy from both COVID-19 lockdowns in eastern China around Shanghai and the war in Ukraine.

* Malaysia will ease more COVID-19 curbs from the start of next month, including lifting restrictions on those who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus and scrapping the need to wear masks outdoors. * New Zealand's once lauded COVID-19 response took a hit when a High Court judge ruled a system used to allocate places in border quarantine facilities infringed on some citizens' right to return home.

EUROPE * European Union governments should ramp up COVID-19 immunisations of children, the European Commission said while presenting its strategy to move away from the emergency phase of the pandemic, which includes plans to develop antivirals.

* The European Commission said that between 60% and 80% of the EU population was estimated to have been infected with COVID-19. AMERICAS

* The Biden administration outlined its plan to tackle border security, pushing back against criticism that it is unprepared for a late-May deadline to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since early 2020. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer and BioNTech said that they had submitted an application to the U.S. health regulator for the authorisation of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Industrial firms including GE, chipmakers such SK Hynix and automaker Mercedes Benz warned that China's strict COVID-19 curbs were intensifying supply chain disruptions and raising uncertainty about the business outlook. * Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in March from a year earlier, despite the negative impact on the economy from COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine war. [nL2N2WP049

