China reports 11,367 new COVID cases on April 27 vs 14,298 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 11,367 new coronavirus cases for April 27, of which 1,503 were symptomatic and 9,864 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compares with 14,298 new cases a day earlier - 1,824 symptomatic and 12,474 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 47 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,923. As of April 27, mainland China had confirmed 428,075 cases.

