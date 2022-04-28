Left Menu

WHO donors reach preliminary deal on budget overhaul

World Health Organization members agreed this week to gradually raise their mandatory fees starting from 2024, sources following the talks and a WHO advisor said on Thursday, as part of a funding review seen as vital to the U.N. health agency's future.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:14 IST
WHO donors reach preliminary deal on budget overhaul
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organization members agreed this week to gradually raise their mandatory fees starting from 2024, sources following the talks and a WHO advisor said on Thursday, as part of a funding review seen as vital to the U.N. health agency's future. Reforming the 74-year-old agency's funding model is a priority for Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he aims to remodel it to respond to the risk of more pandemics. Currently, the body relies heavily on voluntary contributions from governments and private donors which are often earmarked for specific programs, leaving it with insufficient flexibility.

"There's a basic agreement and there is a timeline and conditions," one of three sources following the closed-door talks told Reuters. WHO did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment although a special advisor to Tedros, Peter Singer, said on Twitter the agreement was "fantastic news that will save lives." Germany, whose national Bjorn Kummel chairs the talks, also confirmed the outcome on Twitter.

The agreement is in the form of a recommendation and still needs to be formally approved by governments at the World Health Assembly next month. REFORM HEADWINDS

The compromise reached late on Wednesday envisages mandatory fees reaching 50% of the budget by 2028-2029, or possibly 2030-31, the sources said. The funding reforms have been discussed over the past year and a half and the compromise deal, which is contingent on certain conditions such as transparency measures, was watered down due to opposition from some member states. "The WHO was facing headwinds on funding – not just from the US, but from Russia, Brazil, and a range of others on the assessed contributions," said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C.

One of the sources following the talks said that U.S. support had been a "turning point" in the negotiations. Washington, historically the main donor to the agency and now its number 2 contributor, this year reversed plans under former President Donald Trump to withdraw from the body and has vowed more funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022