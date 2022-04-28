Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’ condition improving

The health condition of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection in a hospital here, has improved.

The 84-year-old Mahant was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Sunday afternoon following complaints of urinary tract infection and a “serious” kidney problem.

In a medical bulletin on Thursday, the hospital administration said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been kept in the critical care unit because of a urinary tract infection. “His condition is stable and satisfactory. He is kept under observation of experts of the urology department,” the bulletin said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been entrusted with the task of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He was admitted to Medanta Hospital last in November 2020 after suffering from a breathing problem and in October 2021 after contracting Covid.

