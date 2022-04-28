Mumbai's daily COVID-19 count again dips below 100; no new death, active tally at 562

After recording more than 100 coronavirus cases for two straight days, Mumbai reported 90 new infections on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 10,59,635, but no fresh death linked to the disease was registered, the city civic body said.

The city has reported less than 100 daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of two days. A day ago, the financial capital had recorded 112 cases, the highest daily count since February 25, while 102 coronavirus patients were detected on Tuesday.

With no coronavirus-linked fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

As many as 8,862 new COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative number to 1,68,76,617, said the bulletin said.

The city's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.011 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate was 98 per cent, it said.

Out of the 90 new cases, 87 patients were asymptomatic, while the remaining three were admitted in hospitals, but one of them was on oxygen support, the BMC said.

With 91 more patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries jumped to 10,39,511, leaving the metropolis with 562 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai was 8,861 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infections between April 22 and April 27 stood at 0.007 per cent, it said.

At present, out of 26,044 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, only 10 beds are occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for several weeks now.

On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third coronavirus wave which started from December 21, 2021. PTI KK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)