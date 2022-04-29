Left Menu

China reports 15,688 new COVID cases for April 28 vs 11,367 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15,688 new coronavirus cases for April 28, of which 5,659 were symptomatic and 10,029 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. As of April 28, mainland China had confirmed 214,243 cases.

Mainland China reported 15,688 new coronavirus cases for April 28, of which 5,659 were symptomatic and 10,029 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compares with 11,367 new cases a day earlier - 1,503 symptomatic and 9,864 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 52 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,975. As of April 28, mainland China had confirmed 214,243 cases.

