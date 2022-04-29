With 54 new COVID-19 infections, TN's active caseload breaches 500-mark

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 54 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the total caseload in the state to 34,53,883.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Among those tested positive include 28 men and 26 women.

Recoveries increased to 34,15,351 with 35 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 507 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu on March 23 had reported over 500 active infections with 505 people being under isolation then.

The state capital accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 35 while eight other districts registered new cases.

Chengalpet reported 10 cases, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram recorded two each, while Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, and Villupuram reported one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 337 active infections and 7,51,692 cases, overall.

A total of 20,069 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,61,49,589, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, following the cluster of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras here since last week, 11 more people have tested positive on Friday totalling 182 confirmed cases at the campus, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)