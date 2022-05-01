49 more people test Covid positive in TN, active caseload rises to 513

Despite a decline in daily new Covid cases, active infections rose to 513 in Tamil Nadu with 49 more people testing positive, the health department said on Saturday.

With these new cases, the tally of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 34,53,932. Among the new cases, 24 are male and 25 female, the bulletin stated.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 36. Chengalpet recorded six new Covid cases, while Coimbatore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruvallur and Vellore reported one case each.

The death toll in the state stood at 38,025 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, it said. On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 54 new cases and no fatality.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,15,394 with 43 more people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 513 active Covid cases.

In the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras campus, where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in the last few days, 13 more people tested positive in a day taking the total number of confirmed cases there to 196, an official said.

As many as 55 people have recovered so far leaving 141 active infections on the campus.

''The number of Covid cases is coming down and the situation is being monitored'', an official said.

The state capital leads among districts with 347 active infections and overall 7,51,728 coronavirus cases.

A total of 18,403 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,61,67,992, the health bulletin said.

