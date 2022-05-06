Left Menu

Shanghai says COVID infections on downward trend for 2 weeks

The number of COVID-19 infections in China's financial hub of Shanghai has been on a "continuous downward trend" since April 22, the city's vice major Wu Qing said on Friday. "Currently, our city's epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control," he told a news conference. Shanghai reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, also down from 261 a day earlier.

Shanghai reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, also down from 261 a day earlier. Deaths fell to 12, from 13 a day earlier.

