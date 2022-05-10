Beijing reports 61 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 9
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-05-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 05:34 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing reported 61 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 9, up from 33 a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday, citing official data.
The city also reported 13 asymptomatic cases on May 9, down from 16 a day earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
