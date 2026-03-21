Crime of Opportunity: The Capture of Mishra

Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Ajaykumar alias Laxmisagar Mishra, a key suspect in a 2021 murder-robbery case in Chhattisgarh.

Mishra, who was initially hired to eliminate Ajay over a property dispute, ended up killing Shakuntala Devi and fleeing with cash and gold.

Police tracked him from Goa to Gujarat, where he was finally apprehended, concluding a lengthy manhunt.