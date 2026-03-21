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Crime of Opportunity: The Capture of Mishra

Ajaykumar Mishra, involved in a murder-robbery in Chhattisgarh, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch. Mishra was contracted for a property dispute murder but fled after an advance payment. He later killed Shakuntala Devi, stole cash and gold, and evaded police until his capture in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:54 IST
Crime of Opportunity: The Capture of Mishra
Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Ajaykumar alias Laxmisagar Mishra, a key suspect in a 2021 murder-robbery case in Chhattisgarh.

Mishra, who was initially hired to eliminate Ajay over a property dispute, ended up killing Shakuntala Devi and fleeing with cash and gold.

Police tracked him from Goa to Gujarat, where he was finally apprehended, concluding a lengthy manhunt.

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