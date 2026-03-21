Crime of Opportunity: The Capture of Mishra
Ajaykumar Mishra, involved in a murder-robbery in Chhattisgarh, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch. Mishra was contracted for a property dispute murder but fled after an advance payment. He later killed Shakuntala Devi, stole cash and gold, and evaded police until his capture in Gujarat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Ajaykumar alias Laxmisagar Mishra, a key suspect in a 2021 murder-robbery case in Chhattisgarh.
Mishra, who was initially hired to eliminate Ajay over a property dispute, ended up killing Shakuntala Devi and fleeing with cash and gold.
Police tracked him from Goa to Gujarat, where he was finally apprehended, concluding a lengthy manhunt.