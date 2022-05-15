N.Korea reports 296,180 new suspected COVID cases and 15 more deaths - KCNA

North Korea reported 296,180 more people with fever symptoms, with 15 more deaths, amid the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.

It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for COVID-19.

