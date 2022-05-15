Left Menu

N.Korea reports 296,180 new suspected COVID cases and 15 more deaths - KCNA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-05-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 02:49 IST
N.Korea reports 296,180 new suspected COVID cases and 15 more deaths - KCNA
North Korea reported 296,180 more people with fever symptoms, with 15 more deaths, amid the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.

It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Kim warns North Korea could 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

