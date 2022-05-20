Covid: 6 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported six new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,176, officials said.

of the new cases, four were reported from Srinagar district while two surfaced in Jammu district, they said. There are 47 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,377, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)