Coronavirus: Gujarat reports 31 new cases; active count 204 now

Gujarat on Thursday recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,25,035, the state health department said. Nineteen persons recovered on Thursday, which took the states overall tally to 12,13,887.There are 204 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat at present.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:31 IST
Gujarat on Thursday recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,25,035, the state health department said. As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, it said in a release. Nineteen persons recovered on Thursday, which took the state's overall tally to 12,13,887.

There are 204 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat at present. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,035, new cases 31, death toll 10,944, recoveries 12,13,887, active cases 204 and people tested so far - figures not released.

