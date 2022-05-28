Left Menu

Three active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 28-05-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 10:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Saturday.

The caseload remained unchanged at 10,043 as no new infection was detected.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,911. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.36 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.39 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

