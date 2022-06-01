Left Menu

Tata Motors sales surge nearly three folds to 76,210 units in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:45 IST
Tata Motors sales surge nearly three folds to 76,210 units in May
Tata Motors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total sales jumped nearly three folds in May to 76,210 units compared to 26,661 units in COVID-hit May 2021.

The company's domestic sales increased three folds to 74,755 units from 24,552 units in May 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers more than doubled to 43,341 units as against 15,181 units in the year-ago month.

Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged to 31,414 units last month against 9,371 units in the same period last year.

This is the company's highest-ever monthly sales since inception – PV and EV domestic combined - led by robust dispatch of Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

The auto major also reported the highest ever dispatches of electric vehicles last month at 3,454 units, up from 476 units in the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022