MP: Three swine flu cases detected in Indore

Three persons, including a woman, have been found infected with swine flu in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official from the health department said on Wednesday.

Two men and a woman, who have been infected with the H1N1 virus, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital and their condition is said to be stable, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya said.

With the detection of these cases, H1N1 infection has started surfacing in the city, he said.

The health department has surveyed the localities where these patients come from to find out if people who had come in contact with them were suffering from an infection. No one else has been found affected by the disease so far, the official added.

