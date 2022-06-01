Left Menu

Nearly a fifth of monkeypox cases in the UK linked to travel - UKHSA

"Investigations continue but currently no single factor or exposure that links the cases has been identified," the agency cautioned. Cases of monkeypox continue to rise outside Africa, where the pathogen is endemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:52 IST
Nearly a fifth of monkeypox cases in the UK linked to travel - UKHSA
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nearly a fifth of monkeypox cases reported in the United Kingdom are linked to travel, Britain's UK Health Security Agency(UKHSA) said on Wednesday. Recent foreign travel to a number of different countries in Europe within 21 days of symptom onset has been reported by 34 confirmed cases, or 18% of the 190 cases of the viral disease that have been confirmed by the United Kingdom as of May 31.

So far, the UKHSA has identified links to gay bars, saunas and the use of dating apps in Britain and abroad. "Investigations continue but currently no single factor or exposure that links the cases has been identified," the agency cautioned.

Cases of monkeypox continue to rise outside Africa, where the pathogen is endemic. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said it had received reports of more than 550 confirmed cases of the viral disease from 30 countries outside of Africa since the first report in early May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022