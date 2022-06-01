Left Menu

Puducherry records 11 new COVID-19 cases

The overall recoveries were 1,63,883.Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the UT.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:34 IST
Puducherry records 11 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,870, a senior health official said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the fresh cases surfaced after examination of 1,184 samples during the last 24 hours.

He said the active cases went up to 25 in the UT and two patients recovered during last 24 hours. The overall recoveries were 1,63,883.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the UT. The death toll remained the same at 1,962.

He said the health department has tested 22,53,501 samples so far and has found 18,98,408 samples out of them to be negative.

The Director further said the test positivity rate was 0.93 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

The department has administered 17,09,518 vaccine doses till now that comprised 9,67,260 first doses, 7,18,198 second doses and 24,060 booster doses, the Director added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022